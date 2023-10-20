Furry-ous! Angry locals in race to save friendly fox from hunters

The young fox fondly named Lisek by residents in Piekary Śląski has won the hearts of the community for his friendly social behavior since appearing several weeks ago.

Osiedle Powstańców Śląskich – Piekary Śląskie

Locals from a housing state in Silesia have started an online fundraiser to save its friendly neighbourhood fox from being shot.

According to locals the fox seems ‘tame and its behavior suggests that it could have been raised by a human.’Kazimierz Muchha/Facebook

Describing the animal’s conduct, Piekary Śląskie Spotted wrote on Facebook: “The fox seems to be tame, and its behavior suggests that it could have been raised by a human.

“He shows no fear of people, and some witness accounts even talk about him playing with a ball with children.”