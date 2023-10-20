Court puts child-stabbing suspect under temporary arrest

Marcin Bednarski/PAP

A 71-year-old man who is suspected of stabbing a five-year-old boy in Poznan, western Poland, was placed under temporary custody by a court on Friday, the spokesperson for the District Prosecutor’s Office has said.

The attack happened in Poznan’s Lazarz district on Wednesday. Zbyslaw C. (surname withheld under Polish law – PAP) is said to have attacked a group of preschool children who were out on a trip to the post office under the supervision of teachers.

The boy who was stabbed in the incident was taken to the city’s Karol Jonscher Hospital, but doctors were unable to save his life and the child died during surgery.

On Thursday, Zbyslaw C. was charged with murder.

The court session regarding pre-trial detention was held on Friday without the presence of the suspect.

“The court granted the prosecution’s request and decided to apply temporary arrest to 71-year-old Zbyslaw C. for a period of three months,” Lukasz Wawrzyniak, a spokesperson for the District Prosecutor’s Office in Poznan, told PAP.

Prosecutors said that the man’s health precludes him from being subject to criminal proceedings requiring his participation. He had reportedly been suffering from a neurological disorder, which had likely caused damage to his brain.

However, Wawrzyniak said that under current legislation it is possible to file charges and apply the custody without questioning the suspect.

Zbyslaw C. will be placed in isolation in the hospital ward of the remand centre.