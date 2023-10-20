Minister asks top court about legality of EU’s zero-emission plan

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

The justice minister has decided to ask Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal whether the EU legislation on the reduction of CO2 emissions for new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles after 2035 is compatible with the Polish constitution.

“The European Union, together with a new Polish government, want to deprive Poles of their freedom of choice, of their right to decide if they want to have a vehicle with a combustion engine or a diesel one, or whether they are to purchase only electric cars,” Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said on Friday, referring to a new pro-EU coalition government that is likely to form later this year.

Having warned that the new EU regulation could really be a huge disaster for Poland, Ziobro said that this was why he had decided seek the Constitutional Tribunal’s opinion on the matter.

“…I have decided to file a motion with the Constitutional Tribunal, which is a court of a final say and which is obliged to defend the Polish Constitution and the interests of Poles, to evaluate whether the EU regulation is compatible with the Polish Constitution,” Ziobro said, adding that, in his opinion, it surely was incompatible.

In April, the European Parliament approved key pieces of legislation that are part of the Fit for 55 in 2030 package. This is the EU’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels and reach climate neutrality by 2050.

The new EU legislation sets the path towards zero CO2 emissions for new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in 2035. Intermediate emissions reduction targets for 2030 are set at 55 percent for cars and 50 percent for vans.

Having recalled that he had consistently opposed “the madness of the EU policy harming the interests and rights of the Polish people,” Ziobro said the zero-emission plan was leading to exclusion because many Poles could not afford electric vehicles.

According to Ziobro, the new EU regulations will also hit medium-size and small companies as they can face bankruptcy if they are forced to replace their fleet with electric vehicles. “This, in turn, can lead to unemployment growth,” he added.