Budget must be amended to meet election declarations says opposition MP

A budget self-amendment will be necessary in order to raise teacher wages and increase a tax-free allowance, a Civic Platform (PO) deputy leader has said.

The formation of Poland’s new government after the October 15 general elections may not be immediate as the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS), who won the most votes in the October 15 elections but lost its majority, may be asked first by the president to form a coalition government. This is likely to fail as at the moment PiS cannot count on any viable coalition partner, while three opposition parties, including PO-led Civic Coalition, have vowed to become a new governing coalition.

“We must amend the budget in order to implement our first specific promises, namely an increase of teachers’ salaries and of a tax allowance,” Izabela Leszczyna told a TVN24 private television programme on Friday.

“We have a lot of things to do. …We want to implement our 100 specific (promises) and our coalition partners also want to fulfil their declarations,” Leszczyna continued.

Leszczyna, who is also a PO MP, admitted on Friday that it would be impossible to completely restructure the draft budget for 2024 prepared by the Mateusz Morawiecki government, as “a draft law must be adopted before the end of January.”

She also declared that the formation of a new government consisting of the to-date opposition “will make it possible to unblock Poland’s access to billions of euros in EU money.”

“We will be able to unblock the EU funds a day after a new government has been formed,” she stated.

Poland is due to receive EUR 23.9 billion in grants and EUR 11.5 billion in loans from the EU’s pandemic relief fund under its National Recovery Plan (KPO).

But Brussels has said that before these funds can be unlocked Poland must meet a series of rule-of-law “milestones,” including full compliance with an EU court ruling requiring Poland to change its rules for disciplining judges.