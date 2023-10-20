Opposition parties to discuss forming of governing coalition on Monday

Leaders of the three opposition parties which are planning to form a government after the ruling Law and Justice party failed to secure a majority in the lower house of parliament in a recent general election, will meet on Monday, an opposition MP has said.

The centrist Civic Coalition (KO), of which the Civic Platform (PO) is the backbone party, the Third Way and the New Left vowed to form a governing coalition after a general election on Sunday gave them a total of 248 seats in the lower house. The ruling conservatives, Law and Justice, won the most seats among all parties, 194, but have slim chance of finding a viable coalition partner.

“…It will be absolutely clear after the leaders of the opposition parties have made a joint statement that the only coalition able to govern Poland after Sunday’s election, is a coalition of the KO, Third Way and the New Left,” Katarzyna Lubnauer, a KO MP, told a RMF FM radio programme on Friday.

Asked about next week’s talks with the president, who had invited the representatives of the election committees of the parties that will be represented in the new parliament for consultations, Lubnauer said that, despite the fact that each of the committees would meet with Andrzej Duda separately, he would be told the same thing.

“Yes, there will be separate meetings, but the president will be told with one voice that we want to form a coalition and that we have a joint candidate for prime minister,” Lubnauer said.

Referring to Donald Tusk’s promise to unblock Poland’s access to billions of euros in EU money after a victorious election, Lubnauer said that the leader of Poland’s opposition would go to Brussels on Wednesday or Thursday, making a suggestion that the talks will concern the funds.

Poland is due to receive EUR 23.9 billion in grants and EUR 11.5 billion in loans from the EU’s pandemic relief fund under its National Recovery Plan (KPO).

But Brussels has said that before these funds can be unlocked Poland must meet a series of rule-of-law “milestones,” including full compliance with an EU court ruling requiring Poland to change its rules for disciplining judges.