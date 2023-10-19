Senior official denies document shredding by Polish security agencies

"Someone is spreading lies, trying to incite public opinion and making allegations against the services," Żaryn wrote.

Zofia Bichniewicz/PAP

Security agencies are not destroying documents after the elections but are working to safeguard Poland and Polish citizens, a senior Polish security official has written on the X platform.

Stanisław Żaryn, deputy of the Minister Coordinator of Special Services, responded on Thursday to allegations made by Marek Biernacki, an opposition MP, that Poland’s security agencies were destroying their documents after the elections.

“Someone is spreading lies, trying to incite public opinion and making allegations against the services,” he wrote.

Żaryn’s entry was accompanied by an excerpt from a conversation between Krzysztof Zasada, a reporter from the RMF FM private broadcaster, and Biernacki in which the latter had said that “the security agencies and especially the military had on October 16 (a day after Law and Justice (PiS), the incumbent conservative party, lost its ruling majority in the general elections – PAP) decided that their so-called non-archival documents could be destroyed – and that, in fact, everything could be shredded.”

In the conversation, Biernacki, a former security official, referred to unofficial information that decisions were currently being taken regarding the destruction of existing documents.

According to the MP, the new parliamentary majority, considering the fact that the United Right coalition had been in power for eight years, should investigate the matter.

RMF FM noted in its story that Poland’s Ministry of Defence had denied these reports and added that Żaryn had declared that “neither the military nor the civilian agencies have established any commissions to review or destroy current documentation.”

When PiS was in power, the opposition often accused the government of using security agencies against them. The opposition also claimed, citing reports from Citizen Lab, a specialised unit at the University of Toronto, phone maker Apple and Amnesty International, that the government had purchased and used the advanced surveillance software Pegasus, produced by the Israeli firm NSO, to spy on government opponents.