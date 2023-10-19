US military signs TNT supply contract with Polish company

Nitro-Chem is one of the world's largest producers of explosives and belongs to the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ), a holding company established by the Polish government to unite Polish state owned defence industry companies.

Public domain/PAP

The Polish Nitro-Chem chemical plant based in the northern city of Bydgoszcz is one of nine companies that have secured a contract to supply trinitrotoluene (TNT) to the US Army, the company has announced.

Nitro-Chem wrote in a press release on Thursday that the US Army had signed contracts worth USD 1.5 billion in total with nine companies from four countries, including the Bydgoszcz-based company.

The American orders were related to the increase in production of 155 mm artillery ammunition which are to be delivered to Ukrainian forces struggling with an enormous consumption of ammunition in the war with Russia, the company said.

“The explosive material required to implement the planned production of 155 mm artillery ammunition is TNT, and the key supplier of it to the American army is Nitro-Chem,” the company added.

The contract will be implemented in the years 2023-2026.

