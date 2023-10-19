Tusk to become PM, voters decided, says opposition MP

Dariusz Joński, a KO MP, told PAP on Thursday that Tusk should become the prime minister as "the decision has been made by the voters, by those who voted."

Donald Tusk, leader of Poland’s Civic Coalition (KO), the largest opposition grouping, should become the prime minister considering the number of votes he received in the general elections, a KO MP has told PAP.

The centrist Civic Coalition is likely to form a government with the centre-right Third Way and the New Left after the incumbent conservative party, Law and Justice, lost a ruling majority in the general election on Sunday.

Tusk, a former Polish PM and European Council president, was running in Warsaw and received a record number of 538,634 votes.

He went on to say that the division of posts and ministries had almost been agreed within the three opposition groupings.

Jonski declined to comment on media reports that someone other than Tusk, such as Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, leader of one of the two parties making up the Third Way, could become head of government. He also said he would not speculate about who would take over which ministry.

“The leaders are talking to each other, they will close this discussion on a programme level, then on a personnel level, they will come out later and announce (these decisions – PAP),” Joński said.

The MP has welcomed presidential consultations next week with political leaders representing each party that secured seats in the new parliament. He expressed the hope that the president would entrust the mission of forming a government “to those who bring the (parliamentary-PAP) majority to the table”.