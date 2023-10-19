Seventy-one-year-old arrested for stabbing child charged with murder

The attack happened on Karwowskiego Street in Poznań's Łazarz district. According to eyewitness accounts, an older man attacked a group of preschool children who were out on a trip to the post office under the supervision of teachers.

A 71-year-old man placed under arrest by a court for stabbing a 5-year-old boy in Poznan, western Poland, has been charged with murder.

Murder charges have been filed against Zbysław C., the man who stabbed a 5-year-old boy on Wednesday morning, resulting in the child’s death, Łukasz Wawrzyniak, a spokesperson for the District Prosecutor’s Office in Poznań, said.

The boy who was stabbed in the incident was taken to the city’s Karol Jonscher Hospital, but doctors were unable to save his life and the child died during surgery.

Earlier in the day, prosecutors said that the man’s health could have precluded him from being subject to criminal proceedings requiring his participation. He had reportedly been suffering from a neurological disorder, which had likely caused damage to his brain.

However, Wawrzyniak said that under current legislation it is possible to file charges without questioning the suspect when a request for pre-trial detention is made to the court.

Such a request will be referred to court on Friday, he added.