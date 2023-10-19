Choo-choose me! Man melts hearts after posting love message in search for mystery woman he met on train

Love struck Adam from Warsaw hit the news after printing a series of posters that he hung on lampposts around the city detailing a chance meeting with a mysterious woman on a commuter train.

a_czorny/Instagram

A Warsaw man has won the hearts of a nation after his romantic appeal went viral across social media.

Identified as Adam, the man found himself hitting the news after printing a series of posters that he hung on lampposts around the city.

Adam wrote: “I got on at Gocławek PKP train station and sat on the fourth row. You sat next to me at Wschodnia PKP railway station and took a photo of the centre of Warsaw on the bridge and we smiled at each other. We got off together at Centralna around 3 p.m.”a_czorny/Instagram

On them, he detailed a chance meeting with a mysterious woman on a commuter train.

“I got on at Gocławek PKP train station and sat on the fourth row,” he wrote. “You sat next to me at Wschodnia PKP railway station and took a photo of the centre of Warsaw on the bridge and we smiled at each other. We got off together at Centralna around 3 p.m.”

Continuing, Adam added that he was wearing a black coat whilst the enigmatic female was sporting a grey jacket and knee-high socks of the same colour. “You had a book with you,” wrote Adam.

Adam added: “I was speechless when I saw you but only when you disappeared from sight did I realise what I was missing and ran after you. I’ve been looking for you, unfortunately to no avail. I believe I will be able to find you!”a_czorny/Instagram

The unusual appeal finished with a romantic flourish. “For a week I have been riding this same train hoping in my heart that I will see you again. I hold onto this thought.

“I was speechless when I saw you but only when you disappeared from sight did I realise what I was missing and ran after you. I’ve been looking for you, unfortunately to no avail. I believe I will be able to find you!”

The story has now gripped Polish social media – and the press – with scores of people weighing in with their support.a_czorny/Instagram

The story has now gripped Polish social media – and the press – with scores of people weighing in with their support.

“Jesus, such guys still exist,” wrote one. “This could be a film,” wrote another.

Others, however, have been more cynical with some speculating that the actions of Adam have been little more than a ploy to gain social media exposure.

Internet users have now reposted the appeal to their own Insta pages, tagging Adam in the process.a_czorny/Instagram

“Looks like a clever Insta promotion,” wrote one.

For most, though, the story has sweetened a week defined by the bitterly fought election and the conflict in Israel.

As such, many have reposted the appeal to their own Insta pages, tagging Adam in the process.

Stunned Adam said: “Thank you all very, very much for your help,” says Adam. “For the hundreds of super positive messages! For sharing! You are amazing!”Adam Czarnecki/LinkedIn

“Thank you all very, very much for your help,” says Adam. “For the hundreds of super positive messages! For sharing! You are amazing!”

For now, however, all that’s lacking is a happy ending…