Morawiecki pledges Law and Justice will guard workers’ rights

Marian Zubrzycki/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party will continue to protect workers’ rights and the changes introduced by the government, regardless of developments following PiS losing its majority in parliament after Sunday’s election.

Although PiS got the most votes the fact that it fell well short of the number needed to give it majority in the lower house of parliament means the opposition has a strong chance of forming the next Polish government.

This would consign PiS to the opposition after eight years in power.

Morawiecki made the promise at a congress of the Solidarity trade unions held in the central village of Spala on Thursday.

“Regardless of the turn of events related to the last elections, the formation that I have the honour to represent, Law and Justice, will guard workers’ rights. It will also guard social and pro-family policy,” he said.

Morawiecki also vowed he would not allow the “achievements of modern times” that changed the country and “de facto made people free” to be taken away.

“We will also guard all the changes we have introduced,… such as large tax cuts and minimum wage hikes through which millions of… working people can now live in a more dignified way.”