PSL leader pleased president will hold talks on forming new government

Piotr Polak/PAP

The leader of the Polish People’s Party (PSL) has welcomed the news that the president will meet next week with the election committees of parties that will have seats in the new Polish parliament to discuss forming the new government.

The office of Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, announced on Thursday morning that he would start meeting party representatives as Poland awaits the formation of a new government following Sunday’s general election.

“Poland needs a new democratic government because it needs funds for investment; focus on the economy and to repair health care,” PSL leader Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote on the X platform on Thursday. “It is good that the president is organising consultations with parliamentary clubs. Poland needs a change for the better!”

The PSL, along with Poland 2050, form the Third Way, a political grouping that enjoyed good election results, coming third with 14.4 percent of the vote; enough to give it a loud voice in any coalition government.

Marek Sawicki, a PSL member said: “Probably (the president – PAP) will learn that there is already a parliamentary majority formed, with a candidate for prime minister.”

He added that this could speed up the process of “taking power, passing the budget and unlocking EU funds”.