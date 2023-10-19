Kaczynski should retire says Duda aide

Asked whether Kaczynski (pictured) should retire from politics, Mastalerek said yes but added that Kaczynski himself had talked about it.

Piotr Polak/PAP

The ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski should retire from politics after PiS’s failed election campaign, an aide to President Andrzej Duda has said.

Marcin Mastalerek, who advises Duda on social affairs, was asked by private broadcaster Radio Zet on Thursday: “Did PiS fail this campaign?”.

He answered “yes”, adding that the campaign was “just the icing on the cake, the consumption of all its years in power.”

According to Mastalerek, the biggest handicap of the PiS election campaign were allegations that the Polish government issued thousands of visas in return for bribes.

“It was undoubtedly the visa scandal,” he said. “When in small towns – where PiS unfortunately also lost – and they were handing out leaflets in the market squares, people would come up and ask: how much for a visa? This entered deep into the consciousness.”

Asked whether Kaczynski should retire from politics, Mastalerek said yes but added that Kaczynski himself had talked about it.

“I didn’t say when he should leave, whether it should be now, in a year or in a year and a half,” he added.

Mastalerek also said that Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, the leader of the Polish People’s Party (PSL) would make a better prime minister than Donald Tusk, the leader of the Civic Coalition, the largest opposition grouping.

The PSL leader, he said, “is simply more open, but also probably more competent when it comes to matters in the Sejm, so he can cooperate better.”

“Donald Tusk has been conducting all matters so far… in an authoritarian way, by removing all his enemies and former friends,” Mastalerek added.