Polish president will abide by constitution in nominating prime minister

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, will act in accordance with the constitution but will also take into account the political climate when it comes to the formation of the next government, a senior presidential advisor has said.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Marcin Przydacz, who is head of the president’s International Policy Bureau, was speaking to the TVN24 news channel on Thursday, as Poland waits to see what the president will do when it comes to forming the next government.

Under the Polish constitution the president can appoint the prime minister and task them with forming a government, but as no clear winner emerged from Sunday’s general election, just who Duda will ask has become a sources of intense speculation.

When asked what the president will do, if given an extensive list of MP’s supporting the creation of a government not appointed by the incumbent Law and Justice (PiS) party, he told the broadcaster that the president “would act in accordance with the constitution on the one hand.”

“On the other, he will certainly be taking into account the actual political climate in Poland right now.”

Przydacz added that the president “will take the stance of other parties into consideration” when it comes to the opposition nominating their candidate for the new prime minister, but, he continued, “the voice of the majority will be revealed in the Sejm (the lower house of parliament – PAP).”

The president will also look at “who potentially might have the largest parliamentary club once the parliament is assembled” and “who won the general election,” Przydacz also said.