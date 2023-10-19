President meets with representatives of general election committees next week.

Rafał Guz/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has invited the representatives of the election committees of the parties that will be represented in the new parliament for consultations next week on the formation of a new government.

The consultations will come as parties jostle to form the next Polish government in the wake of last week’s general election.

The incumbent Law and Justice party won the most votes but failed to secure enough to give it a majority in the Sejm, the lower house of parliament. This could give opposition parties the opportunity to propose to the president the formation of a coalition government.

On Thursday, the Presidential Chancellery published a communiqué on its website, stating that “next Tuesday and Wednesday (October 24-25), at the invitation of Andrzej Duda, the President of the Republic of Poland, consultations will be held at the Presidential Palace with representatives of individual electoral committees that will be represented in the 10th term of the Sejm.”

The website added that the meetings will be held separately, and in the order of the results achieved by the committees in the parliamentary elections, which would mean Law and Justice will go first.

Presidential advisor, Marcin Mastalerek said that the talks would concern the first stage of forming a government.

According to the constitution, the president can entrust the mission of forming a government to any person. Although, as Duda has said, it is customary to entrust this to the leader of the grouping that won the elections to the Sejm.