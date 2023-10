Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s average corporate gross wage increased by 0.1 percent in September, month on month, and by 10.3 percent year-on-year to a gross PLN 7,379.88 (EUR 1,658) , the Central Statistical Office said.

Economists surveyed by PAP had expected 10.8 percent year-on-year corporate wage growth.

Poland’s corporate employment measured nearly 6.5 mln persons in September, flat year-on-year and 0.1 percent down month-on-month versus expectations for no annual increase.