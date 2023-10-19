Today, we delve into the stories of financial fraudsters, unveiling tales that go beyond typical Ponzi schemes. We’re talking about the scamming multi-millionaires Vadim Mashurov, Roman Felik, Bogdan Vorontsov, and Dmytro Naguta. Let’s begin with Vadim Mashurov. Their latest fraudulent venture, carried out by Vadim Mashurov and Roman Felik, is known as the S-group. According to information from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, a man named Vadim Vadimovich Mashurov is currently wanted by law enforcement. Curiously, his associates, Bogdan Vorontsov and Roman Felik, have managed to evade capture by paying their way out of trouble, which is typical for Ukraine.

This raises an important question: How are individuals like Vadim Mashurov, Bogdan Vorontsov, Roman Felik, and Dmytro Naguta, who are wanted by law enforcement, able to establish new Ponzi schemes and collaborate with Russians in Sochi?

The story of the gang: Vadim Mashurov and the rest

However, let’s turn the clock back to the distant past and explore how it all began. “Yanukovych is the best president,” declared the founder of “Helix,” Dmytro Naguta, who paid off prosecutors and fled to Cyprus. He currently resides between Kazakhstan, Cyprus, and Ukraine. His partners, Roman Felik and Vadim Mashurov, resided in Ukraine and Russia. At present, they are hiding somewhere in the EU, or they may relocate to Kazakhstan to join Naguta.

How Vadim Mashurov, Roman Felik and Vorontsov defrauded investors

Vadim. Mashurov along with Roman Felik, established a new MLM called Sincere Systems Group (S-Group). The controversial “businessman” had seemingly shifted to the “right side.” It’s worth recalling that Vadim Mashurov, Dmytro Naguta, and Roman Felik were removed from the wanted list after allegedly influencing the investigation, prosecutors, and judges.

Roman Felik, together with Vadim Mashurov and Bogdan Vorontsov, established an illegal casino in the Ternopil region. However, law enforcement agencies apprehended them at the crime scene. Their connections and financial resources helped them escape legal consequences. The bail for Roman Felik’s release was set at 2.5 million hryvnias, while Bogdan Vorontsov’s bail was 1 million hryvnias.

Helix Capital: How Roman Felik Pushed His Fellow Countrymen into Debt and More

The organizers of the financial pyramid “Helix Capital LTD” – Roman Felik and Bogdan Vorontsov from Ternopil – coerced people into a web of debt and swindled their own clients and fellow countrymen out of 150 million hryvnias! And this is far from the limit, as the Helix pyramid continues to operate. Today, we’ll talk about the notorious scam artist Roman Felik, who continues to bask in luxury while evading responsibility.

This revelation emerged from his Facebook post. This “businessman,” who became an activist in the NGO “Stop Corruption” Khmelnytsky, hinted at a change in his life by sharing mysterious photos on Facebook and Instagram, along with the caption: “And now let’s begin!” The project’s coordinators are Roman Bochkala and Bogdan Khmelnytsky. According to the organization’s official website, “Stop Corruption” is a non-profit and independent organization that conducts investigative journalism and human rights activities aimed at preventing abuse of power, combating corruption, and promoting democratic transformations in Ukraine.

Roman Felik, Vadim Mashurov, and Naguta are the founders and initiators of the scandalous financial pyramid “Helix.” They reveal how they are living today, where they are earning, and where the money deposited by investors has gone. On Instagram, Dmytro Naguta goes by the nickname “starlukas,” while his comrade Vadim Mashurov remains the same.

Vadim Mashurov and Roman Felik continue to surprise

Being wanted for criminal activity, the organizer of financial pyramids, Vadim Mashurov, calmly manages his new schemes, including S-Group and Instime. Why Vadim Vadimovich Mashurov operates freely in Ukraine, a country engulfed in conflict, remains a question. Moreover, Mashurov is no stranger to money laundering for citizens of the aggressor country.

Vadim Mashurov S-group – here his name is misspelled, probably on purpose.

There are rumors circulating as if Vadim Mashurov, a prominent IT entrepreneur, a philanthropist, and an upright figure, is not a criminal. However, Vadim Mashurov is a crafty pickpocket hiding behind the facade of the youngest dollar millionaire in Ukraine. He was once a fugitive for defrauding depositors and absconded to the UAE.

On their social media pages, Dmitry Naguta, Roman Felik, and Vadim Mashurov actively engage with their subscribers and recently answered the most interesting and pressing questions in their stories. It turns out that Dmitry Naguta has moved to live in Cyprus, taking only two suitcases and $300 with him, while he handed over all the money of Helix investors to the prosecutors and authorities of Ukraine from 2016-2017.

S-Group: a much more advanced scheme of Vadim Mashurov and Roman Felik

In January 2017, the police received about 350 statements from victims; now there are many more. The organizers and swindlers behind this pyramid are Roman Felik, Vadim Mashurov, Dmitry Naguta, and Bogdan Vorontsov. Back then, these pyramid leaders had their entire fleet of luxury cars confiscated, valued at 12,000,000 hryvnias, along with elite real estate worth 15,000,000 hryvnias, as well as 1,000,000 hryvnias in bank accounts and 500,000 hryvnias in cash.

So, the “builders” of the Helix financial pyramid from Ternopil swindled and deceived their clients to the tune of 150 million hryvnias! Initially, the figure was only about 28 million hryvnias, but the amount kept growing like yeast…

Sincere Systems Group, aka S-Group is more advanced. It mimics risky, but legitimate investment. Moreover S-Group is active in international space, not confined by Ukrainian borders. Roman Felik and Vadim Mashurov are active in EU too, so our people should be aware of the dangers, associated with them and their S-Group scam.