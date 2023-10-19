Confederation MP suspended due to generational change, leader says

The 80-year-old Korwin-Mikke is no stranger to controversy. In 2017, for example, while as an MEP, he caused uproar in the European Parliament when he told it that "women must earn less than men because they are weaker and less intelligent."

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Janusz Korwin-Mikke, an MP from the far-right Confederation party, has been suspended from the party due to a “generational change”, the party’s co-chairman has said.

The head of the Confederation’s electoral staff, Witold Tumanowicz, told PAP on Wednesday that “a decision was made by the party’s disciplinary panel to expel Janusz Korwin-Mikke from the Leaders’ Council and suspend him.”

“If he breaks the terms of his suspension, the panel will consider his removal from Confederation,” he added.

A co-chairman of Confederation, Krzysztof Bosak told PAP on Thursday morning that Wednesday’s decision was “the consequence of what happened at the end of the election campaign… and completes the generational change in the conservative-liberal environment that has been taking place over the last year.”

He said also Confederation, which was started by Korwin-Mikke, now has a “new, dynamic, young leader,” and that Korwin-Mikke was “removed from parliamentary politics…by the voters’ decision.”

The 80-year-old Korwin-Mikke is no stranger to controversy. In 2017, for example, while as an MEP, he caused uproar in the European Parliament when he told it that “women must earn less than men because they are weaker and less intelligent.”

He has repeatedly criticised women’s voting rights and said paedophilia should not be a crime.

Bosak said on Wednesday that Korwin-Mikke’s statements, including downplaying the recent so-called ‘Pandora Gate’ paedophilia scandal involving Polish YouTubers, harmed Confederation at the end of the campaign and scared off many voters.