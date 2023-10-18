Architecture students step into the shoes of people with disabilities

The project is supposed to help the students see from the perspective of a person with a disability and experience first-hand the challenges disabled people face on a daily basis.

Politechnika Lubelska/Facebook

A university in the south-eastern city of Lublin is organising classes where architecture students can step into the shoes of people with disabilities in order to better understand their needs.

In an attempt to better educate future architects, the Lublin University of Technology will give students the opportunity to experience the everyday life of people with disabilities and the elderly.

Iwona Czajkowska-Deneka, the university’s spokeswoman, said that special classes will be held in which the students will try to move around using walkers and canes, while others will have their eyes covered or be in wheelchairs, so that they get to know what it is like to navigate public spaces with various limitations.

This should help them come up with innovative ways to fight the architectural barriers affecting such people.