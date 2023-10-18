Child stabbed in Poznan attack dies

According to eyewitness accounts, an older man attacked the group of preschool children who were under the supervision of teachers.

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

Doctors have failed to save the life of a 5-year-old boy who, for unknown reasons, was attacked with a knife by a senior citizen in Poznan, western Poland, on Wednesday morning.

Chief Director of the Karol Jonscher Hospital in Poznan, Dr Pawel Daszkiewicz, informed PAP after midday on Wednesday that doctors had failed in their attempts to save the five-year-old’s life. The boy had been stabbed in the chest and died during surgery.

Province police spokesman, Junior Inspector Andrzej Borowiak told PAP that around at 10am officers received a call about a knife attack on Karwowskiego Street in Poznan’s Lazarz district. “It turned out that an off-duty policewoman and a random passer-by who were nearby at the time managed to overpower the attacker,” he said.

The boy who was stabbed in the incident was taken to the city’s Karol Jonscher Hospital.

Borowiak said that the detained man was a 71-year-old resident of one of the nearby tenement houses. “He had no previous police record. We have no information that he had any connection, either family or social, with the boy or his family. We also do not know why he carried out this attack,” Borowiak said.

Later on Wednesday, Lukasz Wawrzyniak, the spokesperson for the District Prosecutors Office in Poznan, told PAP that the suspect would be questioned once the investigation at the crime scene is completed.

According to Wawrzyniak, the 71-year-old man will be formally charged on Thursday.