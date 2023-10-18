Kaczynski to remain leader of ruling party says MEP

Piotr Polak/PAP

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who heads Poland’s ruling party Law and Justice (PiS), will remain party leader despite PiS losing majority in parliament, a member of PiS and European Parliament deputy has said.

In Sunday’s general election, PiS secured 194 seats in the 460-member lower house of parliament, losing majority after eight years in power.

Ryszard Czarnecki, a long-time member of PiS and now a Member of the European Parliament (MEP), said the future of the party leader is secure.

“His presence and his role are crucial,” Ryszard Czarnecki told the Radio Plus broadcaster on Wednesday.

In the time leading up to the vote Jarosław Kaczynski has played an important role in the campaign, not only as the president of his political party, but also as the very face of Law and Justice.

Czarnecki said that Kaczynski’s role, “formal or not”, was to be the top figure in his party also in the future.

However, Kaczynski said in the past that the current term as PiS leader would be his last.

But Czarnecki seemed convinced about Kaczynski’s continued leadership.

“He decides about his formal position on the political scene,” Czarnecki said. “He has been a leader and will continue to be a leader – that is not up for debate.”