EC agrees with Poland in its dispute with Germany over leftover waste

The European Commission (EC) has agreed with Poland in its dispute with Germany over German waste illegally transported into the country, the climate and environment minister has said.

“Germany must take away the waste illegally stored in Poland! The European Commission has admitted that Poland is right in the dispute with Germany,” Anna Moskwa wrote on the X platform on Wednesday.

“We demand the authorities in Berlin to collect in the coming days the waste left behind. If they don’t do it immediately, the next step is to file a complaint with the CJEU (EU Court of Justice – PAP)”, she added.

Moskwa attached a screenshot of the opinion on the matter issued by the EC which stated that Germany “has failed to comply with its obligations… to take back, within the 30-day time limit, the waste from one location (Tuplice) and to a certain extent by failing to take back waste from another location (Stary Jawor)”.

The latter finding relates to shipments arranged by ALBA Niedersachsen-Anhalt and Altmarkische Entsorgung und Transport GmbH operators “who seemed to have the knowledge that the recipient of the waste did not have the appropriate waste management permit,” the EC said.

In late September, a hearing was held before the EC in connection with Poland’s complaint over Germany’s refusal to clean up 35,000 tonnes of waste that had been brought Poland and was stored illegally in several locations, including Tuplice and Stary Jawor.