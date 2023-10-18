Man who posed as a shop window mannequin before robbing jewelry stand faces 10 years jail

CCTV images show the 22-year-old man wearing jeans and a hoodie while standing bolt rigid and holding a handbag in the shopping mall window in Warsaw.

KRP Warszawa

A wannabe jewel thief has been arrested after posing as a shop mannequin before embarking on a thieving spree after the store closed for the night.

CCTV images show the 22-year-old man wearing jeans and a hoodie while standing bolt rigid and holding a handbag in the shopping mall window in Warsaw.

But despite the incongruous mix, both staff and passersby failed to notice anything amiss.

Both staff and passersby failed to notice him and when the mall closed the thief let himself out of the store and roamed the shopping centre before robbing a jewellery island.KRP Warszawa

Later, when the mall closed, the thief let himself out of the store and roamed the shopping centre before robbing a jewellery island.

Police spokesman Robert Szumiata said: “The 22-year-old came up with an idea for how to remain unnoticed in a shopping centre after it closed.

“With a bag in his hand, he stood still in a shop window, pretending to be a display mannequin.

Previously, the thief had committed a similar ruse in a different mall and used his free rein of the shopping centre to help himself to food before slipping under a security curtain and exchanging his clothes for a brand new outfit.KRP Warszawa

“When he felt it was safe, he went ‘hunting’ and robbed a jewellery stand.

“His luck finally ran out on him as he was spotted and captured by security personnel who called the police.”

According to police reports, this was not the first time the man has carried out such brazen activity.

The hapless thief has now been charged with theft and burglary and faces up to 10 years in jail.KRP Warszawa

Previously, the thief had committed a similar ruse in a different mall and used his free rein of the shopping centre to help himself to food before slipping under a security curtain and exchanging his clothes for a brand new outfit.

Afterwards, he returned for more food.

On other occasions, it’s been reported that he robbed takings from cash registers.

The hapless thief has now been charged with theft and burglary and faces up to 10 years in jail.