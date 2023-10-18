Five year old child stabbed in Poznan

A man has been detained after a 5-year-old boy was stabbed in the Lazarz district in Poland’s western city of Poznan on Wednesday morning.

The boy was on a trip with a group of children from their kindergarten.

Province police spokesman, Junior Inspector Andrzej Borowiak told PAP that he can only confirm that such an event took place and that an elderly man is being held in connection with the incident.

The epoznan.pl website reported that the attack occurred around 10am near the intersection of Lukaszewicza and Karwowskiego streets in Lazarz, Poznan.

“A group of pre-schoolers left the kindergarten for a trip,” the website wrote. “While walking along Karwowskiego Street, the children were approached by a man who stabbed a 5-year-old boy with a knife.”

It was also reported that the child suffered a cardiac arrest, but this information could not be confirmed by the police spokesman.