Economic changes expected with new government Polish daily writes

The results of Sunday’s parliamentary elections indicate the new government will be formed by three former opposition parties and the new opening in Polish politics implies a shift in the economy, the newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported.

The centrist Civic Coalition is likely to form a government with the centre-right Third Way and the New Left after the incumbent conservative party, Law and Justice, lost a ruling majority in the general election on Sunday.

According to the newspaper, the leaders of the three parties will soon begin talks about a common programme and the course of the economy.

“An analysis of the positions of the future coalition partners on economic issues indicates that the arrangements should not be very difficult,” the newspaper wrote.

“All three seem to understand the market economy and its mechanisms,” the article added. “The future coalition partners understand the need to repair relations with the European Commission and to quickly tap into money from the National Recovery Plan to help fuel investment, revive economic growth, fight inflation, and strengthen public finances.”

Rzeczpospolita anticipates an acceleration of the energy transition, particularly in renewable energy, and predicts no increase in the retirement age and no introduction of tenure pensions. Instead, it expects incentives encouraging people who have reached the retirement age to stay in the labour market longer and an influx of immigrant workers.

The coalition is also likely to agree on other matters such as wage increases for teachers and public workers, facilities for entrepreneurs, a new housing programme, liberalisation of the Sunday trade ban and at least a partial abolishment of the capital gains tax, or the so-called Belka tax.

“Talks about the future of social benefits are likely to be tough,” the newspaper continued. “500 Plus and 800 Plus monthly child benefits will not disappear, neither will the 13th pension bonus (additional pension paid once a year – PAP), but the Left wants a mechanism for their indexation. Discussions about income criteria are possible.”