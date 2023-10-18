Focus on Lithuania in photography retrospective

Cleaning Woman #1 (2004), Photo: Ramunė Pigagaitė (courtesy of International Cultural Centre, Kraków)

For this Debrief Extra we’re on a journey through photographic history at an exhibition entitled “Lithuania. Two Centuries of Photography”

From old, yellowish photos from the 19th century to the brand new digital projects. From the times when Lithuania belonged to the Russian Tsarist empire to the modern independent state.

We speak to Nikodem Szczygłowski while visiting the exhibition, which is on at the International Cultural Centre in Kraków until 29 October 2023.

Morning (1982), Photo: Virgilijus Šonta (courtesy of International Cultural Centre, Kraków)