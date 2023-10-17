Poland’s opposition wins Senate elections

Civic Coalition (KO), the largest opposition grouping, won the most seats in the Senate, the upper house of the Polish parliament, in Poland’s general election, helping put opposition parties well in control of the house.

KO won 41, the Third Way 11 and the New Left nine, the National Electoral Commission announced on Tuesday. The governing Law and Justice party won 34 seats.

Five seats in the upper house were also won by independents who agreed to work with the current opposition.

The chairman of the National Electoral Commission, Sylwester Marciniak, said that 100 senators were elected to the house.