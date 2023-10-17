Civic Coalition has right to name candidate for prime minister, says MP

Talking to private broadcaster Radio Zet on Tuesday night, Krzysztof Gawkowski from the New Left said that "it is fair to say that the Civic Coalition won the elections among the opposition parties."

Marian Zubrzycki/PAP

Civic Coalition (KO) has the right to designate a candidate for prime minister as it won the most votes among opposition parties in Sunday’s general election, an MP from the New Left party has said.

The centrist KO, the largest opposition bloc led by the Civic Platform (PO) party, received 30.70 of the vote whereas its two allies, the centre-right Third Way alliance finished with 14.40 percent and the New Left 8.61 percent, according to data released by the National Electoral Commission on Tuesday.

Law and Justice (PiS), the governing party, won the parliamentary election with 35.38, but failed to secure a majority, opening a path for the joint opposition to form a new government.

Talking to private broadcaster Radio Zet on Tuesday night, Krzysztof Gawkowski from the New Left said that “it is fair to say that the Civic Coalition won the elections among the opposition parties.”

“Therefore, the opposition should respect that the biggest beneficiary of these elections, the KO with its 160 seats (157 in fact – PAP), has the right to appoint the prime minister,” he added.

Asked when the opposition parties will sit down for talks about a new government, Gawkowski replied it would be at the beginning of next week.

He added that the most important matter for the new government will be “reaching for money from the European Union,” referring to the funds from the bloc’s pandemic relief package due to Poland under National Recovery Plan which have been locked owing to a rule-of-law dispute with the PiS government.