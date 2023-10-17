Tusk calls on president to take decisions over next gov’t quickly

Tusk said that rapid decisions would give people who had been awaiting change a "sense of relief and satisfaction."

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Donald Tusk, leader of Poland’s Civic Coalition (KO) political bloc likely to head a coalition government following elections on Sunday, has appealed to the president to take decisions quickly over the country’s future leadership.

Under the Polish constitution, Andrzej Duda, the country’s president, has to call the first session of the new parliament within 30 days of the election. After the first session, he has 14 days to appoint a prime minister.

Although the incumbent conservative party, Law and Justice, won Sunday’s election, it achieved an insufficient number of seats to secure a majority in parliament. Meanwhile, KO and its two partners, the centre-right Third Way and The New Left, have vowed to form a coalition, which is likely to have a comfortable majority.

“I am approaching the president with a passionate appeal: people are waiting for the first decisions that will be a consequence of these elections; I would also ask the president for energetic and quick decisions,” Tusk said in a video posted to social media on Tuesday, adding that “democratic parties” had won, are in constant contact with one another and are “ready to take on the responsibility of government in the country at any moment.”

Tusk went on to say that rapid decisions would give people who had been awaiting change a “sense of relief and satisfaction.”