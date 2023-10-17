Senior ruling party MP calls victorious opposition ‘evil’

"Usually I'm an optimist but, for now, evil has won," Marek Suski told the state-owned news channel TVP Info on Tuesday.

Piotr Polak/PAP

“For now, evil has won,” a deputy caucus head of Poland’s ruling conservatives, Law and Justice (PiS), has said in reference to three main opposition parties who are likely to form a new government.

After Sunday’s general election, PiS lost its majority in parliament after eight years in power, while the three main opposition parties are on track to form a new centre-left government.

“Usually I’m an optimist but, for now, evil has won,” Marek Suski told the state-owned news channel TVP Info on Tuesday.

“PiS will most likely become the democratic opposition,” he added.

However, the parties that used to be the opposition for eight years had often accused PiS of violating democracy by politicising the justice system, infringing upon Poland’s constitution and using state bodies and state-owned companies for political ends.

The transition of power after Sunday’s election is likely to take weeks, if not months, due to the president’s affiliation with PiS and his former statements indicating that he would first ask the party which won the election to try to form a government. PiS is unlikely to accomplish that, as it has no immediate allies in the new Sejm, the lower house of parliament.

The president also has up to 30 days to call the first sitting of the new parliament.

According to Suski, the president will not call the Sejm’s first sitting before Polish Independence Day on November 11, so that “the current government, the patriotic government who loves Poland” can organise the celebration of independence.

PiS has often accused pro-EU opposition parties of being unpatriotic and even called its main rival, the centrist Civic Platform, a party that serves foreign interests.