Voters reject controversial far-right MP says leader

Korwin-Mikke has been known for making controversial statements. He has criticised women's voting rights and said paedophilia should not be a crime.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Janusz Korwin-Mikke, the candidate heading the far-right Confederation’s election list for a district surrounding Warsaw, came in behind his party associates in Sunday’s parliamentary election, a leader of the party has said.

“Even Confederation voters don’t want Korwin(-Mikke – PAP),” Krzysztof Bosak, a leader of the far-right party said, calling it a “red card” Korwin-Mikke had received from voters.

“There’s something symbolic about the fact that after negative statements about women, a woman beats him when it comes to the electoral result,” Bosak continued. “It is time to draw conclusions and the voters have drawn them.”

Bosak said that Korwin-Mikke’s statements, including downplaying the recent so-called ‘Pandora Gate’ paedophilia scandal involving Polish YouTubers, harmed Confederation at the end of the campaign and scared off many voters.

However, compared to 2019, Confederation will have 50 percent more seats in the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, Bosak said.

“It looks like we will have an independent club (in the Sejm – PAP), and in absolute numbers we are gaining 20 percent more voters,” he said.

“We will do everything in this term to show that Confederation is a sensible political option; we will be a good opposition to the emerging centre-left government, better than the (incumbent – PAP) Law and Justice party,” Bosak said.

The conservative Law and Justice party has lost its majority in parliament after eight years in power, data from the National Election Commission show. Three main opposition parties, who formed an informal alliance before Sunday’s vote, are set to create a coalition government.