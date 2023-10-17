Tusk is ‘natural candidate’ for PM says opposition MP

According to Kierwinski, Donald Tusk (pictured), in talks with his coalition allies, should be the one who chooses the partners that he wants to work with.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Donald Tusk, the leader of the biggest opposition grouping, the centrist Civic Coalition (PO), is the “natural candidate for prime minister,” a PO MP has suggested.

“There is only one candidate for prime minister,” said Marcin Kierwinski. “The voters have spoken… This is the one leader of the opposition parties who accumulated the most capital and should be the candidate for prime minister and I don’t think anyone can argue today that without the energy and determination of Donald Tusk, change would not be possible.”

Kierwinski commenting on the election results, told the private broadcaster Polsat News on Tuesday that in his opinion a coalition of KO, the centre-right Third Way and The New Left would be able to create a stable government that “would restore normality in Poland” and dispose of “the all-encompassing corruption and thievery of PiS (the incumbent Law and Justice party – PAP).”

According to Kierwinski, Donald Tusk, in talks with his coalition allies, should be the one who chooses the partners that he wants to work with.

Poland’s liberal, pro-EU opposition on Tuesday looked on track to form the next government after the official results showed the ruling Law and Justice party losing their parliamentary majority in the nation’s most pivotal election in decades.