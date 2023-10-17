You are here
Home > News > PiS on 35.38 percent after 100 percent of districts end counting

PiS on 35.38 percent after 100 percent of districts end counting

PAP

Law and Justice (PiS) has got 35.38 percent of the vote in elections for the lower house of the Polish parliament, the Sejm, the National Electoral Commission announced at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, following the completion of vote counting in 100 percent of electoral districts.

The main opposition party, the Civic Coalition (KO), has won 30.70 percent of the vote.

Third place went to the Third Way, supported by 14.40 percent. The next place was taken by the New Left with 8.61 percent. The far-right Confederation came fifth on 7.16 percent.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top