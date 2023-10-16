Ruling party will strive to form new government, deputy speaker says

Asked whether, in his opinion, the mission of establishing a government by the incumbent prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has a chance of succeeding, Terlecki replied that "there is always a chance, but it will be very difficult."

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

A senior figure in the governing Law and Justice party (PiS) has said that PiS will try to form a new government though it may be difficult after PiS has lost its majority in Poland’s parliamentary vote.

Ryszard Terlecki, deputy speaker of the lower house of parliament, the Sejm, was speaking in reaction to partial results of general elections held on Sunday which gave PiS most votes but at the same time suggested a possibility of a coalition government by opposition parties.

“It is too early to decide anything at this point. Of course, we will strive to form a government, but it is not known whether we will succeed,” he told wPolityce.pl news portal on Monday night.

“The opposition will also have a problem, because they are united by hatred towards PiS, and now they will have to agree on a common programme and division of positions. This may not be easy,” he added.

Asked whether, in his opinion, the mission of establishing a government by the incumbent prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has a chance of succeeding, Terlecki replied that “there is always a chance, but it will be very difficult.”

“Nevertheless, we will try,” he added.

According to an Ipsos poll based on 90 percent of votes, the ruling conservatives received 36.1 percent of the vote and would get 196 seats in the 460-member parliament.

But the three main opposition parties have vowed to cooperate and to try to form a coalition government. Their combined support would give them 249 seats, the poll showed.