BNP Paribas bank to make up to 900 people redundant

BNP Paribas, Poland’s sixth largest bank by assets, is planning group redundancies covering up to 900 employees, the bank has said in a statement.

The redundancies will be carried out in 2024-2026, the bank said on Monday.

“The Board of Directors of BNP Paribas, in connection with the ongoing measures to improve operational and cost efficiency (…) has decided to continue employment restructuring,” the bank said.

BNP Paribas also said it will publish a further current report on the matter once the legally-required consultations with trade union organisations have been completed.