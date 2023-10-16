Kurds detained in Tatra Mountains seek int’l protection in Poland

Roman Wieczorek, a spokesman for the Zakopane police, said that all the members of the detained group were "exhausted, soaked and cold," and, as their lives and health were endangered, they required immediate help. The youngest child has been hospitalised.

Grzegorz Momot/PAP

A group of 14 Kurdish nationals, who have illegally crossed the Polish border and who have been detained by in the Chocholowska Valley in the Tatra Mountains, southern Poland, are seeking international protection in the country.

The group, including three men, two women and nine children between the ages of 5 and 15, had illegally crossed the Polish border in the Tatra Mountains, southern Poland, on Saturday night, and were detained on Sunday, Tomasz Jarosz of the Karpacki Border Guard Unit said on Monday.

“The detained Kurds stated that they wanted to seek international protection in Poland and had filed necessary applications,” Jarosz continued, adding that they would stay at a centre for foreigners until their applications had been reviewed.

According to Jarosz, the detained Kurds, who had Turkish passports, had no documents authorising them to legally enter Poland and stay in this country. They explained that they wanted to go to Germany.

Roman Wieczorek, a spokesman for the Zakopane police, said that all the members of the detained group were “exhausted, soaked and cold,” and, as their lives and health were endangered, they required immediate help. The youngest child has been hospitalised.

It turned out that they had been going on foot for nine days.