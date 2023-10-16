Poland’s governing party wins most votes according to late poll

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

A late poll in Poland’s parliamentary election suggests the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has garnered most votes in Sunday’s parliamentary elections, but if the results are accurate, they pave the way for a coalition government of three opposition parties.

According to an Ipsos poll based on 90 percent of votes, the conservative PiS received 36.1 percent of the vote and would get 196 seats in the 460-member parliament.

PiS’s main contender, the centrist Civic Coalition (KO), led by the Civic Platform (PO) party, won 31 percent of the vote and 158 seats.

Two smaller parties which are KO’s potential allies, Third Way and the New Left got 14 and 8.6 percent of the vote and are set to win 61 and 30 seats, respectively.

The far-right Confederation party received 6.8 percent and would get 15 seats.

Voter turnout hit 73.9 percent, a record high since the fall of communism in 1989, according to the poll.