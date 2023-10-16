PiS on 37.67 percent after 60.15 percent of districts end counting

Voter turnout reached 73.01 percent.

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Law and Justice (PiS) has got 37.52 percent of the vote in elections for the lower house of the Polish parliament, the Sejm, the National Electoral Commission announced at 3.30 p.m. on Monday, following the completion of vote counting in 65.14 percent of electoral districts.

The main opposition party, the Civic Coalition (KO), has won 28.59 percent of the vote.

Third place goes to the Third Way supported by 14.43 percent. The next place was taken by the New Left with 8.31 percent. The far-right Confederation came fifth on 7.28 percent.

Voter turnout reached 73.17 percent.