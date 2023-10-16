Poland’s core inflation falls to 8.4 pct in Sept. says Central Bank

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s core inflation, excluding food and energy prices, measured 8.4 percent year on year in September, down from the 10.0 percent recorded in August, Poland’s Central Bank announced in a statement.

On a monthly basis, Poland’s core inflation settled at negative 0.1 percent, down from the positive 0.3 percent recorded in August, the bank also said.

According to the latest data from the Central Statistical Office, Poland’s Consumer Prices Index (CPI) settled at 8.2 percent year on year, in line with the flash estimate of 8.2 pct.