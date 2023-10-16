PiS on 38.13 percent after 54 percent of districts end counting

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Law and Justice (PiS) has got 38.13 percent of the vote in elections for the lower house of the Polish parliament, the Sejm, the National Electoral Commission announced at 1.30 p.m. on Monday, following the completion of vote counting in 54 percent of electoral districts.

According to the data, PiS has so far collected 3,751,884 votes, which equates to 38.13 percent. The main oppositionist Civic Coalition (KO) has taken 2,755,021 votes, which is 28 percent.

Third place goes to the Third Way, for which, according to current data, 1,416,820 people voted, which gives a result of 14.4 percent. The next place was taken by the New Left – 808,343 votes, or 8.22 percent. Next came Confederation, for which 720,792 people voted in the counted districts, which is 7.33 percent.