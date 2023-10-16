LOT suspends flights to Tel Aviv until end October

Jacek Turczyk/PAP

LOT Polish Airlines has announced it will extend its suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv till the end of the month, LOT spokesman Krzysztof Moczulski told PAP on Monday.

The airline halted all flights to Israel earlier this month following the Hamas attack on the south of the country. Polish citizens in Israel at the time were evacuated by military aircraft.

“LOT, along with other airlines, due to the current situation in Israel, is suspending all flights to and from Tel Aviv until the end of October this year,” Moczulski said.

Previously LOT had cancelled all flights to Israel until October 14.