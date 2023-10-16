New film about ‘Polish heroine of Latvian independence’ nominated for Oscars

The film ‘Mana Briviba’ (‘My Freedom’) by Latvian director Ilze Kunga-Melgaile, explores the collapse of the USSR and the role activist Ita Kozakiewicz played in organizing Latvia’s Polish to support the country’s independence and get involved in its fight for freedom.

A film about a Polish activist who fought for Latvian independence has been chosen as Latvia’s contribution for the 2024 Oscars.

The film ‘Mana Briviba’ (‘My Freedom’) by Ilze Kunga-Melgaile, explores the collapse of the USSR and the role activist Ita Kozakiewicz played in organizing Latvia’s Polish community to support the country’s independence.

Director Kunga-Melgaile said: “It is a film about a strong woman and problems that are still present in society today.

Billed as a historical documentary and starring Latvian actress Erika Eglija-Grävele, the film also includes students from a Polish school and active members of the 'Polonez' Club.

“I saw in her character all the topics I wanted to talk about: about a strong woman, about problems in society. Some of them exist to this day: in Latvia there are both Russian-speaking people and Latvians… and we cannot regulate these relations in any way.”

Although not widely recognized in Poland, Ita Kozakiewicz is commemorated in Latvia with a monument and a street named in her honour.

Born in 1955 in Riga to a mother of Latvian descent and a Polish father, Kozakiewicz founded the Union of Poles in Latvia to fight for their rights in the Baltic republic, and was a member of the Supreme Council of Latvia.

Thanks to her actions, Poles were the first minority group to support the country’s fight for freedom in the historic May 4, 1990 vote for Latvia’s independence.

Playing a pivotal role in the elections she later received the “Woman of Latvia” award as the first and only woman in the history of the independent Latvian state.

Following her death in 1990 at the age of 35 from drowning in the Tyrrhenian Sea, she was posthumously awarded the Commander’s Cross with the Star of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland in 2001.