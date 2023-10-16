Economy responds well to election exit polls as Poland records largest ever turn out

The boost to the Polish currency, which saw the złoty trading at 4.48 versus the euro after 9 am on Monday, comes in the wake of an election that put the opposition and pro-Europe, Civic Coalition (KO) in a strong position.

Valdemar Doveiko/PAP

The Polish złoty has responded well to post general election exit polls that indicate a potential pro-European turn in Poland, according to local analysts.

The boost to the Polish currency, which saw the złoty trading at 4.48 versus the euro after 9 am on Monday, comes in the wake of an election that put the opposition and pro-Europe, Civic Coalition (KO) in a strong position.

Although the polls put the governing Law and Justice party in first place, the party, which has had many clashes with the EU, may struggle to form a government, opening the door to a possible KO-led coalition.

Kamil Cisowski, lead analyst at Xelion, wrote in a morning note: "The election results [based on exit polls] is being reported abroad as a huge pro-European turn and as such will most likely bring a wave of purchases on the WSE."

In a morning note to the markets, PKO BP bank analysts wrote: “After a strong last week for the zloty, the Polish currency starts a new week with strong appreciation to the vicinity of 4.47 vs the euro and 4.25 vs the US dollar.”

Xelion Investment House added that the potential parliamentary majority of a pro-European opposition in Poland and the relatively weak exit poll result for the nationalist Confederation “will result in strong growth on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.”

Kamil Cisowski, lead analyst at Xelion, wrote in a morning note: “The morning reaction of the Polish zloty is enormous, as the EUR/PLN exchange rate was down by 1.5 percent.

“The election results [based on exit polls] is being reported abroad as a huge pro-European turn and as such will most likely bring a wave of purchases on the WSE.”

Sunday’s elections saw a record turnout, according to data from 28.56 percent of the electoral districts, which amounted to 71.99 percent, the chairman of the National Electoral Commission said on Monday.

Announcing the figure at a press conference on Monday morning, Sylwester Marciniak said: “What we said, that there would be a record turnout, has come true.

“Over 70 percent, there has never been such a turnout in the history of the Third Polish Republic after 1989.”

Meanwhile, the leader of Poland’s agrarian Polish People’s Party (PSL) has said his party will not enter into a coalition with the former ruling conservatives, Law and Justice (PiS).

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, said: “We will do everything possible to continue implementing our programme despite the coalition that is against us, and this is not a closed path at the moment.” Paweł Supernak/PAP

Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told private radio station RMF FM that The Third Way – a coalition of PSL and centre-right party Poland 2050 – had run an election campaign under the slogan “Either The Third Way or a third term for PiS,” which ruled out any alliance with Law and Justice.

“That slogan was very persuasive to many voters,” Kosiniak-Kamysz said. “Those who voted for us want change, they want a change of government, they want the removal of PiS from power.”

He went on to say that he had no objection to PSL and Poland 2050 forming a single parliamentary caucus.

“We’re waiting for the official results,” he said. “The most important thing is that we have managed to create with (Poland 2050 leader ) Szymon Holownia, a new proposition, a new quality.”