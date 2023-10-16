PiS on 39.2 percent after 41.1 percent of district commissions end counting

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Law and Justice (PiS) has got 39.2 percent of the vote in elections for the lower house of the Polish parliament, the Sejm, the National Electoral Commission announced just before midday on Monday, following the completion of vote counting in 41.1 percent of electoral districts.

Civic Coalition, the largest opposition grouping got 27.07 percent and the Third Way 14.27 percent.

The New Left came next on 8.06 percent, followed by Confederation with 7.40 percent.

The remaining parties did not exceed the electoral threshold.

In the counted districts turnout in the election came to 72.22 percent.