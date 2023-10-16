Polish zloty makes post-election gains

Adam Warżawa/PAP

The Polish zloty is trading at 4.48 versus the euro after 9 am on Monday and was even stronger just after the market opening, following exit polls that indicate a potential pro-European turn in Poland, according to local analysts.

The Polish stock market may also benefit, they added.

The boost to the Polish currency comes in the wake of exit polls on Poland’s general election that put the opposition and pro-Europe, Civic Coalition (KO) in a strong position.

Although the polls put the governing Law and Justice party in first place, the party, which has had many clashes with the EU, may struggle to form a government, opening the door to a possible KO-led coalition.

“After a strong last week for the zloty, the Polish currency starts a new week with strong appreciation to the vicinity of 4.47 vs the euro and 4.25 vs the US dollar,” PKO BP bank analysts wrote in a morning note to the markets.

When referring to the outlook for the Polish currency, the analysts pointed to the geopolitical tension as a negative factor, especially if the Israel-Hamas conflict escalates and prices of energy commodities keep rising.

“In the short term, the local factor is of an utmost importance, namely the completed general election in Poland, with exit and late poll data indicating that the coalition of The New Left, the Third Way and KO may gain a majority in the future lower house of the parliament,” PKO BP economists wrote.

In their opinion, the market could have discounted such an electoral result already last week and this could have been one of the reasons behind last week’s appreciation of the Polish currency against the euro.

“In our opinion, after testing the level of 4.45-4.47 versus the euro, room for further appreciation of the zloty should exhaust the short-term,” they concluded.

Xelion Investment House expects that potential parliamentary majority of a pro-European opposition in Poland and the relatively weak exit poll result for the nationalist Confederation “will result in strong growth on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.”

“The morning reaction of the Polish zloty is enormous, as the EUR/PLN exchange rate was down by 1.5 percent,” Kamil Cisowski, lead analyst at Xelion, wrote in a morning note.

“The election results [based on exit polls] is being reported abroad as a huge pro-European turn and as such will most likely bring a wave of purchases on the WSE,” he added.