Uphill struggle for women in academia

Jagiellonian University Rector Prof. Jacek Popiel (centre, at rear) during the inauguration of the new academic year at the Jagiellonian University, the oldest university in Poland, on 1 October 2023 Photo: PAP/Łukasz Gągulski

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

A new report published by Warsaw’s Kozminski University shows that women in Polish higher education institutions are having a tough time breaking through to higher academic posts.

Host John Beauchamp speaks to the author of the report, Adjunct Professor Dr Anna Górska from the Department of Human Resource Management at Kozminski University.

Górska learnt about the working conditions for female researchers from Poland, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Croatia and Romania. It emerged that from the perspective of female researchers, meritocracy at universities is virtually non-existent and women are constantly subjected to discrimination.