Record turnout for Sunday’s election

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Turnout in Sunday’s parliamentary elections, according to data from 28.56 percent of the electoral districts, amounted to 71.99 percent, the chairman of the National Electoral Commission said on Monday.

Announcing the figure at a press conference on Monday morning, Sylwester Marciniak said: “What we said, that there would be a record turnout, has come true. Over 70 percent, there has never been such a turnout in the history of the Third Polish Republic after 1989,” Marciniak said.