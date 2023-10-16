PSL leader rules out coalition with PiS

Rafał Guz/PAP

The leader of Poland’s agrarian Polish People’s Party (PSL) has said his party will not enter into a coalition with the erstwhile ruling conservatives, Law and Justice (PiS).

Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told private radio station RMF FM that The Third Way – a coalition of PSL and centre-right party Poland 2050 – had run an election campaign under the slogan “Either The Third Way or a third term for PiS,” which ruled out any alliance with Law and Justice.

“That slogan was very persuasive to many voters,” Kosiniak-Kamysz said. “Those who voted for us want change, they want a change of government, they want the removal of PiS from power.”

He went on to say that he had no objection to PSL and Poland 2050 forming a single parliamentary caucus.

“We’re waiting for the official results,” he said. “The most important thing is that we have managed to create with (Poland 2050 leader – PAP) Szymon Holownia, a new proposition, a new quality.”

Exit polls published after voting ended in Sunday’s general election put PiS in the lead nationally but with too few seats to form a majority government, leaving the way open for opposition blocs to try to build a governing coalition.