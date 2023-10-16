PiS secures 40.9 pct of votes after 20 pct of districts finish counting

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland’s governing Law and Justice (PiS) has secured 40.49 percent of the votes, and Civic Coalition, the largest opposition grouping, 26.06 percent, after counting votes from 20.09 percent of the electoral districts, the State Electoral Commission (PKW) announced on Monday.

The Third Way received 13.87 percent of the vote, the New Left received 7.99 percent, and the far-right Confederation party received 7.45 percent.

None of the remaining political parties met the electoral threshold.