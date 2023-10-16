PiS on 42 percent after 15 percent of distirct commissions end counting

Darek Delmanowicz

Law and Justice (PiS) has got 41.12 perent of the vote in elections for the lower house of the Polish parliament, the Sejm, the National Electoral Commission announced at 8 a.m on Monday morning, following the completion of vote counting in 15.22 percent of electoral commissions.

The commission reported that 4,795 out of the 31,497 districts had finished counting, with Civic Coalition taking 25.51 percent.

Third place was taken by the Third Way with 13.76 percent, followed by the New Left on 8.03 percent. The hard-right Confederation were on 7.46 percent.

In the counted districts, the turnout in the Sejm elections was 71.80 percent. – 2,311,670 people voted out of 3,288,743 eligible voters in the districts from which the data was received.